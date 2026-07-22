Calvin Ridley May Be Undervalued at Current Redraft ADP
Calvin Ridley (leg) battled through an injury-ravaged 2025 season, as hamstring and leg injuries limited him to just seven games. While the veteran wideout is expected to be ready to go for the start of 2026, his place on the Titans' wide receiver depth chart has changed following the team's offseason additions of wideouts Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson. Ridley is also entering his age-32 campaign, and the overall offensive environment in Tennessee remains questionable ahead of quarterback Cam Ward's second NFL season. However, Ridley was a productive player as recently as 2024, when he recorded 64 catches for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns on 120 targets across 17 games. While he should not be expected to provide the same production he once did at his peak, Ridley's draft-day cost in redraft leagues has plummeted all the way down to WR71. At that price, Ridley could be a late-round sleeper worth targeting.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller