Ty Simpson a Priority Stash for Rebuilding Dynasty Managers
Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Alabama product was a controversial prospect among draft analysts because of his lack of experience at the collegiate level. Simpson only had 15 starts, which all came in his final year in college. The 23-year-old spent his first three years in Tuscaloosa biding his time as a backup quarterback behind Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe. Simpson now enters the NFL in the best situation imaginable for a young quarterback. He will get to play for an offensive guru in Sean McVay, and he will get to sit and learn behind reigning MVP Matthew Stafford. When Stafford decides to call it a career, Simpson will be able to step into a quarterback-friendly system. It might be risky for a rebuilding dynasty manager to invest in a player who could spend his last five out of six seasons as a backup quarterback if Stafford decides to play two more seasons. However, Simpson's calling card as a quarterback is his High Football IQ and being an elite processor. When he gets a chance, his abilities will slide in smoothly into McVay's system.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller