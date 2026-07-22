Jerry Jeudy Emerging as Sneaky Sleeper for Redraft Leagues
Jerry Jeudy is coming off his worst statistical season since 2021, when he only played 10 games. Last season, Jeudy had 50 catches for 602 yards and two touchdowns on 106 targets. The 27-year-old was forced to play with three different starting quarterbacks, with two of them being rookies. However, the offensive ecosystem has improved dramatically in Cleveland heading into 2026. The team spent their first three picks in the NFL Draft on that side of the ball by selecting Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, and Denzel Boston. In addition, the quarterback play might not be spectacular, but it will be improved from a year ago. Jeudy is currently being drafted outside the top 135 picks according to Yahoo Sports data. His current price factors in his less-than-ideal quarterback play and the crowded pass-catching room he is in. Conversely, it does not bake in his ability to lead the team in targets and receiving yards. Jeudy is currently a free pick in redraft leagues this season even though he could become a solid flex option at some point this year.
Source: Yahoo
Source: Yahoo