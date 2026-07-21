Hawks Pick Up Jalen Wilson on Two-Way Contract
Jalen Wilson, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports. The former University of Kansas standout spent his first three pro years with the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game. Wilson showed promise at times in Brooklyn but never fully established himself with the team and wasn't brought back for a fourth year. Now in Atlanta, he gets a new opportunity, though he'll probably spend much of his time in the G League.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto