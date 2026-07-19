Bobby Witt Jr. Out on Sunday With Back Tightness
Bobby Witt Jr. (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale versus the visiting San Diego Padres due to back tightness, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com. Manager Matt Quatraro said it progressed during Saturday's win, and the Royals wanted to be cautious with the All-Star shortstop on Sunday. With Witt out, Tyler Tolbert will handle shortstop duties and will bat eighth against Padres right-hander German Marquez. The Royals rightfully aren't going to take any chances with one of the best all-around players in the league. Fantasy managers will need to check back to see if the 26-year-old three-time All-Star can play in Monday's series opener against the San Francisco Giants. For now, we'll consider him day-to-day. Witt went hitless in nine plate appearances in the first two games of the series against SD and is batting just .200 (11-for-55) with a .532 OPS, a homer, two doubles, three RBI, seven runs, two steals, three walks, and 12 K's in 13 games in July to drop his overall line to .280/.350/.451 on the season with an .801 OPS. Witt might be a little banged up, but he's a must-start when he's active in most fantasy leagues.
Source: MLB.com - Anne Rogers
Source: MLB.com - Anne Rogers