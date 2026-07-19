Byron Buxton Could Return for Series Against Guardians
Byron Buxton (hip) appears to be on track to be activated from the 10-day injured list for the series against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians that starts on Monday and runs through Thursday, according to Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Buxton did defensive drills with outfield coach Grady Sizemore on Saturday and has been hitting for a few days. The Twins could really use Buxton's bat back in their starting lineup as they push to stay in contention in the American League as the trade deadline approaches. Before his hip injury, the three-time All-Star was having another fantastic season at the plate, slashing .271/.328/.575 with a .904 OPS, 25 home runs, 45 RBI, 57 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 75 games and 335 plate appearances. Buxton is unlikely to return to the 20-steal mark in 2026, but his power has been real after hitting a career-high 35 dingers in 126 games a year ago. He has been a must-start once again in fantasy lineups in 2026 and shouldn't be floating around on any waiver wires with his return from the IL looming.
Source: Minneapolis Star Tribune - Bobby Nightengale
Source: Minneapolis Star Tribune - Bobby Nightengale