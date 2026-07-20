Heriberto Hernandez Has Outgrown Deep-League Status
Heriberto Hernandez added two more hits against Milwaukee on Sunday, leaving him at .237 with 13 home runs, 36 RBI, 25 runs, and six steals across 215 at-bats. July has been much louder. Hernandez is 14-for-46 (.304) with five homers, seven RBI, and seven runs this month. The power is not coming out of nowhere. His average exit velocity sits at 92.3 mph, with a 50.6% hard-hit rate, 12.0% barrel rate, and .502 expected slugging percentage. The batting average may bounce around, and a 24.1% strikeout rate leaves room for cold stretches. That is easier to accept when the ball is being hit this hard. Only 7% of Yahoo leagues have Hernandez rostered, while RotoBaller places him in the 12-team range. He has moved beyond deep-league-only territory.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller