Yordan Alvarez Cementing his Case for AL MVP With Another Two-Homer Game
Yordan Alvarez continued to rake in Monday night's 8-5 win over the visiting Miami Marlins at Daikin Park by going 3-for-4 at the plate as the designated hitter with two home runs and a strikeout to raise his season average to .324 and his OPS to a stellar 1.083. Alvarez continued to scorch the ball all over the ballpark in the series opener against the Fish, and his two homers now have him tied for the major-league lead in homers with 33 with Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber. The 29-year-old Cuban left-handed slugger also leads baseball with a 1.083 OPS and is second with his .324 batting average and 75 RBI. There aren't many pitchers in the league right now who can shut Alvarez down offensively. He came into Monday's tilt with a .353 average (18-for-51) and 1.159 OPS with five home runs, four doubles, 13 RBI, and six runs scored across 13 games and 60 plate appearances in the month of July. If Alvarez can continue his torrid pace for the rest of the second half and stay healthy, he has an excellent shot to be the first Triple Crown winner since Miguel Cabrera did it in 2012.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com