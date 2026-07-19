Zaccharie Risacher Shipped to Dallas
Zaccharie Risacher will suit up for the Dallas Mavericks next season, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. The former No. 1 overall pick was traded on Sunday by the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal. Atlanta acquired guard Ryan Nembhard from Dallas and guard/forward Luguentz Dort from the Oklahoma City Thunder. While Risacher had a decent rookie campaign in 2024-25, his development stalled in his sophomore year, leading to the loss of his starting role. The situation in Dallas doesn't look particularly rosy for Risacher either. He will likely remain a reserve, competing for playing time with the likes of Naji Marshall and Santi Aldama at the forward positions.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania