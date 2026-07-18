Julio Rodriguez Reinstated and Starting on Saturday
Julio Rodriguez (concussion) from the seven-day concussion list on Saturday and designated infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni for assignment in a corresponding move. Rodriguez is serving as the designated hitter and will bat second in his return to the starting lineup against the visiting San Francisco Giants and right-hander Logan Webb. Fantasy managers will want to throw J-Rod back into their starting lineups immediately as a five-category contributor. The 25-year-old three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner will return for the second half of the season with a .259/.323/.424 slash line, .747 OPS, 14 home runs, 40 RBI, 46 runs scored, and 12 steals across his 344 at-bats. Since June 1, he has gone 25-for-101 (.248) with two homers, two doubles, 10 RBI, 14 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 27 games and 115 plate appearances. Rodriguez has only faced Webb three times in his career and has gone hitless with an RBI.
Source: Mariners PR
Source: Mariners PR