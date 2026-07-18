Max Anderson Filling Up Stat Sheet at Triple-A as Late-Season MLB Debut Looms
Max Anderson is making a name for himself at Triple-A Toledo this season. Between Low-A Lakeland and Toledo, Anderson has racked up a .308 batting average with 11 homers and 36 RBI to go with 40 runs scored. Anderson, the Tigers' No. 4 overall prospect, spent time on the injured list with an unspecified injury in April, but has returned to nice success in the minor leagues. The former second-round pick out of the University of Nebraska was also recently chosen to represent the Tigers at the 2026 All-Star Futures Game. In fantasy leagues, it would be wise to take a cautious approach with adding Anderson. His numbers are good, but it might take a little bit more convincing before taking a shot on him in shallow leagues. For now, he is best left for deeper leagues ahead of the second half of the season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball