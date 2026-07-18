Ryne Nelson Set To Begin Throwing Program
Ryne Nelson (elbow) is showing "a lot of improvement" and should begin a throwing program Saturday or Sunday, manager Torey Lovullo said. Nelson has been shut down since landing on the injured list June 19 with a right flexor strain and mild UCL sprain. Arizona transferred him to the 60-day IL on June 25, and the club has listed September as a possible return. Beginning to throw is encouraging, but it is only the first step in what could still be a lengthy buildup. Nelson had a 4.97 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 62 strikeouts across 83 1/3 innings over 15 starts before the injury. He remains a deep-league IL option rather than a must-hold player in standard redraft formats.
Source: Alex D'Agostino
Source: Alex D'Agostino