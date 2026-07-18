Jack Leiter Feeling Good During Throwing Program
Jack Leiter (ankle) threw a bullpen session during this week's All-Star break and continues to throw off flat ground this weekend during the team's series in Atlanta against the Braves, per MLB.com. Leiter's arm is feeling good as he continues to rehab after having arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle. The Rangers placed him on the 15-day injured list on June 21. Barring a setback, the 26-year-old former second overall pick from Vanderbilt University in 2021 will have a chance to return late in the 2026 season. Leiter's timetable for a return should become clearer once he resumes throwing off a mound, but he'll most likely need a minor-league rehab assignment before he rejoins Texas' starting rotation for the stretch run. He has yet to live up to his draft hype in his three big-league seasons so far, and he was 3-7 with a 5.29 ERA (4.76 FIP) and 1.44 WHIP with 83 strikeouts and 35 walks in 80 innings (15 starts) this year before going on the IL. Only fantasy managers in AL-only and keeper leagues should be stashing Leiter right now. He's rostered in just 15% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com