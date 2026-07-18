Hunter Brown a Prime Buy-Low Candidate Coming Out of the All-Star Break
Hunter Brown had the first half of his 2026 season disrupted by a shoulder injury, which landed him on the injured list in early April and held him out until mid-June. Across 35 1/3 innings (seven starts) for the year, Brown has recorded a 1-0 record with a 3.57 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, and 39 strikeouts. The 27-year-old is still averaging 96.0 miles per hour on his fastball and owns a solid 25.5% strikeout rate. However, his walk rate has spiked from 7.8% in 2025 to 14.4% in 2026. Still, Brown was one of the best pitchers in baseball a season ago, recording a 2.43 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 206 strikeouts and 12 wins across 185 1/3 innings. As he gets further removed from the shoulder injury, Brown's command could begin to return. Fantasy managers in need of starting pitching upside should target Brown as a buy-low candidate.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller