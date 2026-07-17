Edward Cabrera Could Return in Second Week of August
Edward Cabrera (hamstring) could return from the 15-day injured list in the second week of August, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. The Cubs placed Cabrera on the IL on June 24 with a strained left hamstring, but he resumed a throwing program a week before the All-Star break. It remains to be seen if Chicago will require him to go on a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the big-league starting rotation, but if he does, it might just be one start on the farm. The 28-year-old Dominican has been tough to trust in starting fantasy lineups in his first year on the North Side of Chicago, as he's gone 5-4 with a 5.10 ERA (5.06 FIP) and 1.39 WHIP with 65 strikeouts and 29 walks in 72 1/3 innings covering his 14 starts. Not only has Cabrera not been able to stay healthy, but he's also sporting a career-low 21% strikeout rate in his sixth year in the big leagues. Fantasy managers in mixed leagues aren't going to be in any hurry to add him back off the waiver wire when he's back in August. He's currently rostered in 42% of Yahoo leagues while he's on the IL.
Source: ESPN Chicago - Jesse Rogers
Source: ESPN Chicago - Jesse Rogers