Jake Bauers' Breakout Is Built to Last
Jake Bauers carried a .268/.373/.508 line, 18 home runs, 56 runs, 59 RBI, and six steals into the break. He had never hit more than 12 homers in a major-league season. This is not hanging on luck alone. Bauers owns a 92.5 mph average exit velocity, 53.1% hard-hit rate, and 14.1% barrel rate, all career highs. Some of it may come back. His .258 expected average and .481 expected slugging percentage sit below the real marks, and Milwaukee still shares first base between Bauers and Andrew Vaughn. Bauers has made himself harder to bench, though. He owns an .809 OPS against left-handers and has also started in both corner-outfield spots. Add a 13.6% walk rate, and the profile still plays even if the average slips. The breakout is real enough to trust for the second half.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller