Is Chris Buescher A Sneaky DFS Option for Atlanta Lineups?

Jul 12, 2026, 3:10 PM ET
Chris Buescher of RFK Racing qualified in the 13th position for this week's Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway, the Quaker State 400. This is the same exact starting position that Buescher had in last year's Cup race at Atlanta in the Summer. In nine Cup races at the site since 2022, Buescher had five top-15 finishes, including 15th earlier in the season. With 19 races completed so far this year, Buescher has nine top-10 finishes with an average finish of 13.4. In the last six races at drafting tracks in the Cup series, Buescher has had five top-15 finishes, including a runner-up finish at Talladega earlier in the season. Buescher's overall track history and recent results at drafting tracks make him a sneaky DFS option with top-10 potential. Fantasy players could utilize the No. 17 Ford driver in all formats this week.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com