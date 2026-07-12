Gary Trent Jr. Re-Signs With Milwaukee on Four-Year Deal
Gary Trent Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract to stay with the Bucks, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. Trent declined his $3.9 million player option to lock in the long-term deal. The veteran sharpshooter posted a quiet 2025-26, averaging 8.1 points, 1.2 assists, 1.0 rebounds, and 1.9 threes in 21.2 minutes across 65 games. His return deepens an already-jammed backcourt that includes Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr., Tyler Herro, and AJ Green, so Trent's path to steady minutes looks narrow. He remains a career 38.7 percent shooter from deep, but the logjam caps his fantasy ceiling and could push Milwaukee to move another guard to clear the room.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania