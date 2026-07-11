Noah Gray Set for Bigger Role in his Sixth Season?
Noah Gray is heading into his sixth year with the team in 2026, and although future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce is back for another season, the 27-year-old could have a bigger role on offense. The former fifth-rounder (162nd overall) in 2021 out of Duke caught 21 of his 37 targets for 178 yards (his fewest since his rookie season) and zero touchdowns in 16 games (six starts). It was a disappointing showing for Gray after he had career highs in catches (40), receiving yards (437) and touchdowns (five) the year before. He's a versatile contributor for the Chiefs, leading all offensive players in 2025 with 125 special teams snaps. Gray can also occasionally contribute a big play on offense, but unless Kelce misses time with injury, which is very possible at his age, he's unlikely to attract much interest in fantasy football. RotoBaller currently has Gray ranked as the No. 38 fantasy TE heading into the 2026 season.
Source: Chiefs.com - Matt McMullen
Source: Chiefs.com - Matt McMullen