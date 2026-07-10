White Sox Officially Reinstate Munetaka Murakami From Injured List
Munetaka Murakami (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list and optioned rookie infielder Jacob Gonzalez to Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move. The White Sox haven't released their starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the visiting Athletics and left-hander Jacob Lopez, but Murakami should be back in the starting nine. The 26-year-old left-handed slugger will be returning from a Grade 2 hamstring strain that he suffered on May 29, which caused him to miss 35 games. Before his injury, the Japanese native hit .240/.378/.560 with a .938 OPS, 20 long balls, 41 RBI, 43 runs scored, and a stolen base in his 200 at-bats for the Pale Hose. Murakami went 2-for-7 with an RBI during his two minor-league rehab games with Charlotte. Fantasy managers will want to return him to their starting lineups immediately, and hopefully he can pick up where he left off as one of the hottest hitters in all of baseball to close out the first half of the 2026 season.
Source: Chicago White Sox
Source: Chicago White Sox