AJ Smith-Shawver to Make Next Rehab Start at Triple-A
AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow) will make his next minor-league rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, per Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Smith-Shawver has yet to pitch for the Braves this season after he underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last June. The 23-year-old former seventh-round pick in the 2021 MLB draft is nearing his return to Atlanta's starting rotation for the second half of the season, though, and fantasy managers looking for rotation help should have him on their radar. In his two rehab outings with Single-A Augusta, Smith-Shawver allowed one run while striking out nine and walking none in seven innings of work. He's expected to need at least two more outings in the minors, but barring a setback, he could be reinstated from the 60-day injured list before the calendar flips to August. In 16 outings (15 starts) since debuting with the Braves in 2025, Smith-Shawver has gone 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA (4.79 FIP) and 1.29 WHIP with 66 strikeouts and 34 walks in 74 innings pitched. He's currently rostered in only 12% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Chad Bishop
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Chad Bishop