Ben Rice Getting Back on Track, Clubs Two Homers on Thursday
Ben Rice is heating up once again as we near the end of the first half of the 2026 season. In Thursday's 12-4 win over the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Rice went 2-for-4 at the plate with two home runs, a season-high five RBI, three runs scored, a walk, and a strikeout as the team's designated hitter. The 27-year-old left-handed slugger delivered his first multi-homer game of the year and the fourth of his career. Rice hit under the Mendoza Line in June, but he already has five home runs and 11 RBI in his 29 at-bats so far in July to raise his season slash line to .275/.366/.590. Rice has added 28 home runs, 65 RBI, and 63 runs scored in his 377 plate appearances in just his second full season in the Bronx. He has proven his breakout in 2025 was no fluke, setting a new career high in long balls in the first half of the season after hitting 26 homers and driving in 65 runs in 138 regular-season games in 2025. Under the hood, Rice ranks in the 79th percentile in hard-hit rate, the 90th percentile in barrel rate, the 91st percentile in xwOBA, and the 88th percentile in xOBP, backing surface stats.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com