White Sox Considering Three Players With First Overall Pick in Upcoming Draft

Jul 9, 2026, 8:53 PM ET

The Chicago White Sox are deciding between UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky, Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey, and Texas high school shortstop Grady Emerson with the first overall pick in this year's MLB draft, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Emerson closed the gap on Cholowsky during his senior year of high school, but vice president of amateur scouting Mike Shirley said Cholowsky "held serve" during his junior year with the Bruins, hitting .320 with 21 home runs. Shirley called Lackey a "supreme catcher who could define the position." The White Sox are expected to take the best overall player, but the conversations on who that will be on Saturday are still ongoing up to the minute. The White Sox have a lot to be excited about with the first overall pick, as well as the fact that after three straight 100-loss seasons, they are currently in first place in the American League Central. "I don't want to pick 1-1 again," Shirley said. "I want to pass this on to someone else, and I want the White Sox to win a championship here real soon."