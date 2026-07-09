Jhostynxon Garcia Heating Up at Triple-A, Back on Stash Radar?
Jhostynxon Garcia's bat got going over the past week, going 8-for-18 (.444) with a pair of doubles, three stolen bases, and a 5:3 BB:K in his last six games. The Pirates' fourth-ranked prospect had scuffled to a .184 average (9-for-49) over the previous 13 games, and for the season at Triple-A Indianapolis, he's slashing .244/.324/.378 with five home runs and four steals. The Venezuelan made quick work of Double and Triple-A last year on the way to a brief debut with the Red Sox, and spent two weeks with the Pirates earlier this year, but hasn't been able to do much with his opportunities in the big leagues. Perhaps this recent run of production can provide enough momentum to carry him back to the majors soon, but with poor chase, whiff, strikeout, and average exit velocities at Indy this year, there isn't much for fantasy managers to get excited about. There's no need to consider stashing the 23-year-old in most fantasy leagues except perhaps in NL-only formats.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com