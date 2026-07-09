Max Scherzer Shows Encouraging Signs in Rehab Start
Max Scherzer (back) wasn't perfect in his latest minor-league rehab start on Wednesday with Triple-A Buffalo, but he showed some encouraging signs. Scherzer allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits (one homer) while walking none and striking out five in four innings to take the loss against Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 41-year-old future Hall of Famer generated 16 swings and misses on his 72 pitches and averaged 93.4 mph with his four-seam fastball. He is slowly building his arm back after landing on the 15-day injured list for the second time this season with back spasms, but he's likely going to need at least one more rehab start before he's an option once again for Toronto's starting rotation in the second half of the season. The three-time Cy Young winner and eight-time All-Star is well beyond his prime and doesn't have much left in the tank as he continues to deal with injuries. Scherzer has gone 1-4 with a 10.23 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, and 14:11 K:BB in his six starts for the Jays this year. Fantasy managers are better off stashing higher-upside arms.
Source: Milb.com
Source: Milb.com