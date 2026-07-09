Taylor Ward a Buy-Low Candidate Due to Second-Half Breakout Potential
Taylor Ward is hitting .254/.382/.353 with five home runs, 24 RBI, 55 runs scored, and three stolen bases. It's been a strange season from a power perspective so far for Ward, who posted a 13.7% barrel rate and slugged 36 home runs in 2025 but has seen his barrel rate dip to 5.8% this season. Ward reportedly suffered a bone bruise in his hand in mid-April that he's been playing through ever since, which could help explain the power outage. While it's possible that Ward's slugging ability simply will not return this season, the All-Star break may be the rest he needs to get closer to full health in the second half. The rest of Ward's profile remains strong, as he owns a 16.6% walk rate and has established an everyday spot at or near the top of the Orioles lineup. Fantasy managers may want to explore buy-low trades for Ward ahead of a potential power resurgence.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller