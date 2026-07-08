Nick Kurtz Departs Early Due to Illness
Nick Kurtz (illness) was forced to make an early exit from Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Kurtz appeared to have jammed his hand during the first inning of this contest. Luckily, that wasn't the reason for his departure. Instead, Kurtz was pulled out of the game due to illness. He was hitless in his lone plate appearance and was replaced by Jeff McNeil at first base. Fantasy managers should consider Kurtz as day-to-day. Hopefully, he'll be ready to go in time for next week's All-Star Game in Philadelphia. Fantasy managers should check back on Thursday for another update on his status.
Source: Martin Gallegos
Source: Martin Gallegos