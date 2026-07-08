Dillon Dingler Pulled with Thumb Injury
Dillon Dingler (hand) made an early exit from Wednesday's game against the Athletics. Dingler took a foul tip off his right thumb during the first inning of this contest. The Tigers decided to play it safe and pull Dingler out of the game for precautionary reasons. The expectation is that Dingler is headed for X-rays, so the team can rule out any significant injuries. The 27-year-old was named to the American League All-Star team recently, so hopefully he'll be ready to go for that. Jake Rogers took over behind the plate and figures to see a bulk of the time behind the plate while Dingler is down.
Source: Jason Beck
Source: Jason Beck