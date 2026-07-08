Eric McAlister Carries Deep-League Stash Appeal for Dynasty Managers
Eric McAlister (foot) recorded 72 catches for 1,190 yards and 10 touchdowns across 13 games. Despite the standout production against high-major competition, McAlister was not selected in the 2026 NFL Draft and currently remains a free agent. The 23-year-old is recovering from a Jones fracture in his foot that he suffered during his pro day and also has a history of some off-field issues, both of which have likely factored into his current free agent status. Still, McAlister's talent and collegiate production should make him an appealing prospect for NFL teams once he's fully healthy. In deeper dynasty leagues, managers may want to consider stashing McAlister before he finds an NFL home and his value skyrockets.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller