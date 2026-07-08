Gunnar Helm a Priority Redraft Sleeper Target Entering 2026
Gunnar Helm hauled in 44 catches for 357 yards and two touchdowns on 55 targets across 16 games as a rookie. While Helm's numbers don't leap off the page, he compiled them while primarily playing behind tight end Chig Okonkwo. Okonkwo has departed Tennessee for the Washington Commanders in free agency, leaving Helm atop the Titans tight end depth chart heading into 2026. With a new play-caller in place in Brian Daboll and quarterback Cam Ward entering his second season, Tennessee should also field a more productive pass game overall this year. Helm may not have elite fantasy upside, but he could easily emerge as a steady contributor and a trusted target for Ward. As the 26th tight end off the board by current redraft ADP, Helm profiles as a priority sleeper target for fantasy managers entering 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller