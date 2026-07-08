Tank Bigsby to be Eagles Clear No. 2 Running Back?
Tank Bigsby from the Jacksonville Jaguars early in the 2025 season, and he went on to carry the ball 58 times for 344 yards (career-high 5.9 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in 16 games (one start), adding three catches for 32 yards. Saquon Barkley remains the centerpiece for new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, but he needs a complementary weapon in the backfield, and that's were Bigsby comes in. The 24-year-old former third-rounder in 2023 out of Auburn is a physical, explosive RB who can give Barkley a breather while also helping Philly's ground attack remain strong as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 campaign. If Bigsby can maintain his efficiency and explosive ability in a new-look Eagles offense, he could be the most valuable handcuff in fantasy circles in 2026. He probably won't become a fixture on offense as long as Barkley stays healthy, but he should be clearly ahead of Will Shipley, Dameon Pierce, and Elijah Mitchell in the Eagles' RB room. RotoBaller has Bigsby ranked as the No. 50 fantasy RB this year. If you draft Barkley early, make it a point to handcuff Bigsby to him later on.
Source: Eagles Wire - Glenn Erby
Source: Eagles Wire - Glenn Erby