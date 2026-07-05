Shohei Ohtani Back in Dodgers Lineup Against Padres
Shohei Ohtani (biceps) is serving as the designated hitter and is batting leadoff in Sunday's series finale against the division-rival San Diego Padres and left-hander JP Sears, according to MLB.com. Ohtani was pulled as a precaution from Friday's contest in L.A. against the Pads after he felt something in his biceps muscle late in the game. The Dodgers gave Ohtani the day off in Saturday night's win, and now that he's back in the starting nine, he should be returned to all starting fantasy lineups, even against a southpaw. The 32-year-old four-time MVP has gone 1-for-12 so far in three games in July, but he hit .333 (30-for-90) with eight homers, three doubles, a triple, 19 RBI, and 23 runs scored in 24 games played in June, and he remains a must-start, five-category contributor as a hitter in fantasy leagues. He has hit .258 (25-for-97) with six of his 18 home runs this year against left-handed pitchers, and Ohtani has four hits and an RBI in eight career at-bats against Sears.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com