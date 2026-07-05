Jose Ramirez Hitting Off a Tee, to Return Before All-Star Break?
Jose Ramirez (hand) has started hitting off a tee and will progress to overhand batting practice in the coming days, according to Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. General manager Chris Antonetti said that Ramirez has met each checkpoint so far in his recovery from surgery to fix a fractured hamate bone in his hand, but he still has more boxes to check. The Guardians remain hopeful that J-Ram can return before the All-Star break from July 13-16. The 33-year-old Dominican switch-hitter had the stitches removed from his surgically-repaired left hand earlier this week and is making good progress. Ramirez hasn't lived up to his lofty expectations so far in 2026, but if he's healthy in the second half, he still can carry a fantasy team. Through his first 72 games (314 plate appearances) in 2026 in his 14th year in the league, Ramirez is slashing .239/.339/.418 with a .757 OPS, 10 homers, 33 RBI, 24 steals, and 42 runs scored. J-Ram should be stashed in all fantasy baseball leagues.
Source: MLB.com - Tim Stebbins
Source: MLB.com - Tim Stebbins