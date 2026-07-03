Jahan Dotson to be Atlanta's WR2 in 2026?
Jahan Dotson hasn't caught 50 passes in an NFL season, hasn't reached 20 receptions in either of the last two years, and has averaged just 380 receiving yards per season in his four years in the NFL with the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles after Washington took him 16th overall in the 2022 draft out of Penn State. He joined the Falcons this offseason on a two-year, $15 million deal, and while not much is expected of him, the 26-year-old pass-catcher has an opportunity in his new digs to become the WR2 behind Drake London. London is the only receiver on the roster who had more than seven catches in Atlanta in 2025. Dotson's rookie year in 2022 was his best, when he caught 35 of 61 targets for 523 yards and seven touchdowns in D.C. He's seen 31.5% of his career targets from the slot, but he may be asked to play more outside in Atlanta in new head coach Kevin Stefanski's offensive scheme. The speedy 5-foot-11, 184-pounder should be viewed as a deep sleeper in 2026 fantasy drafts, especially with the Falcons' quarterback situation unsettled going into training camp this summer.
Source: The Athletic - Josh Kendall
Source: The Athletic - Josh Kendall