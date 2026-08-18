Chris Olave Returns to Practice After Trip to Medical Tent
Chris Olave (undisclosed) briefly exited joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday before returning to the field, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN. Olave made an impressive contested catch and then walked off the field with athletic trainers to the medical tent. It is unclear what exactly the physical issue was for Olave, but it obviously was not serious enough for the Saints to shut him down for the rest of practice. First-round rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) looks likely to miss the start of the 2026 regular season due to ongoing hamstring issues, so the Saints worked out receivers Chase Claypool and Josh Reynolds on Tuesday. Olave is the team's unquestioned WR1 heading into his fifth NFL season after being a first-round pick back in 2022. Even with rookie QB Tyler Shough taking over last year and while missing the regular-season finale with a blood-clot issue, Olave managed career highs in catches (100), targets (156), receiving yards (1,163), and touchdowns (nine) in 16 starts. Olave should be a lock for another 1,000-yard season in 2026 in an up-tempo offense if he is healthy. Consider him a top-15 fantasy wideout.
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrell
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrell