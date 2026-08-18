Keon Coleman Diagnosed With Sprained Foot/Toe
Keon Coleman (foot/toe) has been diagnosed with a sprained foot/toe from Saturday's preseason opener against Carolina and is expected to miss some practice time. Coleman was in a walking boot on his right foot Tuesday, three days after catching a nine-yard touchdown from Josh Allen in Buffalo's 29-14 win. Head coach Joe Brady didn't sound overly concerned after the game, saying he believed Coleman would be fine while the team waited on the medical evaluation. Now there is a diagnosis, but still no return date. Coleman is heading into an important third season after catching 38 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games last year. He had put together a strong spring and summer before getting hurt. The walking boot makes the injury worth watching, but for now the only firm part is that Coleman will lose some practice time. How much remains unclear.
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Source: Cameron Wolfe