Jaylen Waddle Returns to Practice Monday
Jaylen Waddle (leg) returned to practice Monday after missing nearly two weeks with a muscle strain, according to Parker Gabriel. Waddle was involved throughout the non-padded session, his first real work since leaving practice early on August 5. Head coach Sean Payton initially expected him back within four or five days, but the absence ended up lasting longer than that. Waddle also missed Denver's preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. The Broncos acquired the 27-year-old from Miami in March after he caught 64 passes for 910 yards and six touchdowns last season, and he is currently listed as a starter on Denver's unofficial depth chart. Monday was a positive development after the extended layoff. Waddle still has time to get more work with Bo Nix and the rest of the offense before the regular season begins.
Source: Parker Gabriel
Source: Parker Gabriel