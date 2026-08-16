Christian McCaffrey Still Not Practicing, Injury Concerns Continue to Rise
Christian McCaffrey (undisclosed) will remain out of practice Sunday, according to Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. McCaffrey hasn't practiced since August 10 while dealing with what the team has called tightness. San Francisco has downplayed it. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said last week that his concern would be McCaffrey trying to push through the tightness and turning it into something worse. Still, nearly a week off the field is hard to completely shrug off with McCaffrey. He handled a career-high 413 touches in 2025, rushing for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 102 catches for 924 yards and seven more scores. The recent injury history is part of the concern, too. McCaffrey missed 13 games in 2024 because of Achilles tendinitis and a later PCL injury. There is still nothing coming out of San Francisco suggesting this is a serious injury, but fantasy managers will want to see McCaffrey back on the practice field soon.
Source: Cam Inman
Source: Cam Inman