Kyle Williams' Stock Rising with His Upside on Display
Kyle Williams as one of his three offensive risers, along with third-string quarterback Behren Morton and potential third running back Jam Miller. Williams got into his deep bag of releases, showcasing a slick crossover move on his 12-yard touchdown grab and offering a glimpse of the upside he can provide when pairing the full package with his impressive straight-line speed. While Reiss points out that it wasn't all perfect for the 2025 third-round pick, Williams will have the opportunity to further hone his skills against one of the league's best secondaries when the Patriots meet up with the Eagles for joint practices later in the week. Quietly putting together an impressive camp of late, Williams is making a case for an expanded role in a receiver room not lacking talent.
Source: Mike Reiss
Source: Mike Reiss