Elijah Sarratt Trending Up After Leading Ravens Receivers in Preseason Opener
Elijah Sarratt caught six of his seven targets for 66 yards during Saturday's preseason contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. The rookie fourth-round pick led the team in all three categories -- catches, targets, and yards -- as the Ravens won 24-7 in Week 1 of the preseason. Although fellow rookie Ja'Kobi Lane had the team's lone receiving touchdown, Sarratt was by far the most involved, showcasing a rapport with both Joe Fagnano and Austin Reed. The path to immediate playing time for Sarratt is a bit murky, but a strong preseason will certainly help his case. As it stands, he's behind Zay Flowers, Lane, and Rashod Bateman in the pecking order -- and possibly Devontez Walker, too. The Indiana product sits at WR71 in RotoBaller's latest dynasty fantasy football rankings.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com