Max Klare Plays Large Role in Rams Passing Attack in Preseason Opener
Max Klare caught seven of his eight targets for 37 yards during Saturday's preseason contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Klare, a second-round pick, made a huge impression during his NFL preseason debut. He fetched targets from both Stetson Bennett and Ty Simpson, and while he showed a decent rapport with both, he definitely clicked more with Simpson, the Rams' first-round pick out of Alabama. Klare and Simpson will be a duo to watch for several years to come, but it could take a little while for them to emerge as weekly fantasy threats. Simpson is waiting in the wings behind Matthew Stafford at quarterback, and Klare is a bit buried on the tight end depth chart behind Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, and Terrance Ferguson. Nevertheless, there's long-term appeal here, as the Ohio State product ranks as the TE23 in RotoBaller's latest dynasty fantasy football rankings.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com