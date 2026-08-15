Ja'Seem Reed Makes Case For More Targets After Strong Preseason Showing
Ja'Seem Reed caught all three targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 29-14 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills. Kenny Pickett found Reed for a six-yard touchdown strike in the second quarter to put the Panthers on the scoreboard. The 23-year-old has run 35 routes, while catching five of six targets for 47 yards and two touchdowns over Carolina's first two preseason games. Carolina's quarterbacks have a 138.9 passing rating when targeting Reed. With Chris Brazzell III (knee) out for the season, Reed has had a strong preseason and is making a case to be Carolina's WR4 behind Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, and Xavier Legette. He is currently battling John Metchie III and Jimmy Horn Jr. for that spot. Reed is not on the fantasy radar but could be worth stashing in deep dynasty leagues if he continues his strong preseason showing thus far.
Source: Mike Kaye of ESPN
Source: Mike Kaye of ESPN