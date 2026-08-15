Tez Johnson Still Has a Path to More Work
Tez Johnson made enough noise early in camp to stay interesting, even after a groin strain interrupted his momentum. Johnson caught 28 passes for 322 yards and five touchdowns as a seventh-round rookie, and Tampa Bay's own camp coverage called him one of the early standouts this summer. Baker Mayfield has shown trust in him, and Johnson made plays both underneath and down the field before getting hurt. The issue is opportunity. Chris Godwin Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan still sit ahead of him in the receiver pecking order, with Johnson listed behind Godwin on the current depth chart. Mike Evans is gone, which clears one major name from last year's crowded room, but the groin strain interrupted Johnson's push for more work. RotoBaller has him at WR110 in half-PPR. That's deep-league territory, and it should be. Still, five touchdowns as a rookie and the way he opened camp make him worth keeping in mind late if the injury doesn't linger.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller