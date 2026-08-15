Top Steelers Receivers Will be "Hard-Pressed to Work This Week"
DK Metcalf (undisclosed) and Michael Pittman Jr. (leg) will be "hard-pressed to work this week," according to Alan Saunders of PGH Steelers Now. McCarthy didn't offer a firm timeline beyond that. Both wideouts were held out of the team's preseason opener on Thursday against the Green Bay Packers as a precaution. Although both pass-catchers don't appear ready to return to training camp practice, they should both be ready for the start of the 2026 regular season, barring setbacks. They'll be unlikely to play in the team's second preseason contest next Friday versus the New York Jets. McCarthy's offense should create more pass-game volume for Metcalf and Pittman in 2026, but there have also been reports that the Steelers could remain more of a run-first unit in QB Aaron Rodgers' final season in the NFL. RotoBaller has Metcalf ranked as the No. 36 fantasy WR this year, with Pittman not far behind at No. 40.
Source: PGH Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
Source: PGH Steelers Now - Alan Saunders