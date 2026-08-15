Luther Burden III Putting in Pre-Game Work
Luther Burden III (groin) will not take part as he recovers from the groin injury that has held him out of the last week of practices, he was spotted putting in some light work before the game. Without overexerting himself, Burden was seen jogging about 30 yards before slowing to a walk into the end zone. The 22-year-old is not expected to make any preseason appearances, but the team remains hopeful he will be available for the regular-season opener against the Panthers on September 13. Prior to the injury, Burden had generated significant training camp buzz and projects to be a focal point of the Bears' offense in 2026.
Source: Chris Kwiecinski
Source: Chris Kwiecinski