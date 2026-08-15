Dak Prescott Has Been the Offensive Star in Training Camp
Dak Prescott looks like he's in midseason form and has been sharp in training camp. He's throwing accurately, placing the ball beautifully, and has been on point with the Cowboys' three top receivers: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jake Ferguson. The Cowboys' franchise quarterback is coming off one of the most productive seasons of his NFL career in 2025, totaling 4,552 yards and 30 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions, averaging 19.6 fantasy points per game. With Prescott looking great and Lamb and Pickens healthy, he could be a solid option at quarterback, especially in six-point touchdown leagues.
Source: Matthew Lenix - Blogging With the Boys
Source: Matthew Lenix - Blogging With the Boys