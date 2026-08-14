Ted Hurst Draws High Target Share in NFL Debut
Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin Sr., and Jalen McMillan have all dealt with injuries this summer, so Hurst stepped up as the Bucs' top healthy receiver on Friday. With that being said, quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't play, so Hurst's targets came from depth quarterbacks Jalon Daniels and Connor Bazelak. Hurst has significant upside in dynasty leagues, but we'll need to see him produce consistently (and with Mayfield as his quarterback) before he gets onto the redraft radar.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com