Teams Checking in on Vita Vea, Bucs Don't Want to Trade Him

Aug 14, 2026, 7:07 PM ET
NFL teams such as the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, and San Francisco 49ers have called the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to check on the availability of disgruntled defensive tackle Vita Vea, but the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that Tampa remains steadfast that they are not trading him. They have kept the lines of communication open on a potential new deal, but nothing is imminent. Vea has been holding in during training camp as he seeks a new deal before the start of the 2026 season, so he will unsurprisingly not be playing in the team's preseason opener on Friday night against the New York Jets. The 31-year-old is set to make around $18 million in 2026 in the final year of the four-year, $71 million deal he signed with the team in January of 2022. Vea was reportedly dealing with a back injury at the start of camp, but it's unlikely to be anything serious enough to keep him from suiting up for Week 1 in early September. Vea is a two-time Pro Bowler and has spent all eight of his NFL seasons with the Bucs after they took him 12th overall in the 2018 NFL draft out of the University of Washington.--Keith HernandezSource: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo