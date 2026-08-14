Dorance Armstrong Suspended One Game

Aug 14, 2026, 4:23 PM ET
Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong has been suspended one game for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy, according to Adam Schefter. The reason for the discipline was not included in the initial report. Armstrong is coming off a torn ACL suffered against Dallas in Week 7 last season, cutting short what had been a strong year for the veteran pass rusher. He finished with 5.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits in only seven games, and his sack total still led Washington for the season. Armstrong opened training camp on the Active/PUP list but passed his physical and returned to the active roster on Aug. 7. Washington added Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson during the offseason, and Armstrong is currently listed behind Chaisson on the team's first unofficial depth chart. After missing most of last season because of the knee injury, Armstrong will now also have to sit out one regular-season game.--Bruno MuléSource: Adam Schefter