Oronde Gadsden Gets Limited Action in Preseason Opener
Oronde Gadsden had two catches for 21 yards on three targets in Thursday's 27-7 victory over the Houston Texans in their preseason opener. Gadsden's lone drop came in the end zone when officials ruled him out of bounds before he completed the catch. The 23-year-old played three offensive drives during the game, but more importantly, he was the only tight end in the potential rotation to play. David Njoku and Charlie Kolar were both held out of the game as the Chargers opted to rest most of their key starters and veterans. This could be the first sign of how the team values the tight end group and how they plan to utilize each of them this season. It will be worth keeping tabs on how much each tight end in that three-man rotation plays during the preseason.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN